WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE Foundation announced today it was awarded a $70,000 grant from the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Stellantis. The grant will support SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM) program to provide engaging, real-world STEM education to as many as 2,250 students in classrooms in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
"A long-time supporter, the FCA Foundation has been a critical partner in supporting SAE's mission to inspire students to explore science, technology, engineering and math learning," said Lori Gatmaitan, SAE Foundation Director. "This grant from the FCA Foundation will support teachers, parents and students by providing fun and interactive STEM learning experiences that can be implemented in any learning environment."
The FCA Foundation grant, awarded in 2020, enables SAE to deliver AWIM programs to 75 kindergarten-8th grade classrooms in Belvidere, Illinois; Kokomo and Tipton, Indiana; southeast Michigan and Toledo, Ohio.
"We are very pleased to renew our support for SAE and their efforts to bring this fun, exciting program to even more students," said Christine Estereicher, global chief operating officer for the FCA Foundation. "This grant also reflects our belief that education is fundamental to developing generations of critical thinkers that we need to build strong and sustainable communities."
SAE's AWIM program puts tools in the hands of educators and families to spark interest and achievement in STEM subjects while sharpening problem solving and communication skills, providing a solid foundation to help students succeed in future education and career endeavors.
For more information on how to get involved with the SAE Foundation, visit: http://www.saefoundation.org.
To learn more about SAE's AWIM program, visit: https://www.sae.org/learn/education/.
About SAE Foundation
The SAE Foundation encourages and increases student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM-fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design SeriesTM (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE's STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. Overall, SAE's STEM programs have reached more than six million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. SAE International is a global association engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. http://www.saefoundation.org.
About FCA Foundation
The FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Stellantis, supports organizations and initiatives that help empower people, build strong, resilient communities and generate meaningful and measurable societal impacts particularly in the field of education.
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International