New Standard Provides Automotive and Aerospace Industries with Framework for a Systems-Engineering Approach to Standardization of Cyber Physical Systems Security
WARRENDALE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International's G-32 Cyber Physical Systems Security Committee has published its first joint aerospace and automotive standard; JA7496: Cyber Physical Systems Security Engineering Plan. The new SAE standard is intended for broad industry use for both commercial and defense applications, as well as other high-reliability and/or critical systems in aerospace, transportation, medicine and finance.
"Before security risks of cyber physical systems (CPS) can successfully be assessed and managed, it is necessary to clearly understand the cyber landscape and define the problem statement," said Judith Ritchie, director, government, and industry affairs – aerospace, SAE International. "The JA7496 standard provides the automotive and aerospace industries with the framework for a systems-engineering approach to standardization of CPS security."
The new JA7496 standard establishes practices to:
- Characterize CPS risk, assess vulnerabilities, and recommend mitigating actions
- Advance knowledge of how weaknesses in CPS are introduced and exploited
- Identify best practices for addressing concerns
- Close gaps in hardware and software assurance
- Establish and standardize methods for identifying CPS weaknesses
- Develop a detailed CPS security taxonomy
- Standardize a systems-engineering approach to CPS security to design resilient systems that can survive attack
- Develop evaluation methods for mitigation of CPS security risk
SAE standards include almost 10,000 documents created through consensus development by more than 240 SAE Technical Committees which are used to advance mobility engineering throughout the world. For more information on SAE's standards, visit https://www.sae.org/standards.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts, and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
