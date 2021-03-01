WARRENDALE, Pa., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today the publication of a new technical standard, SAE AS13100™: AESQ Quality Management System Requirements for Aero Engine Design and Production Organizations, to simplify and harmonize the various requirements of aerospace engine manufacturers into a single set of requirements to improve understanding, efficiency and performance of aerospace engines.
"With the globalization and diversification of the aerospace industry, assuring manufacturers produce and continually improve safe, reliable products that meet or exceed customer and regulatory authority requirements is complex," said David Alexander, director of aerospace standards at SAE International. "The AS13100 standard represents a major step forward in the harmonization of the engine manufacturer supplier requirements and provides a clear focus on defect prevention processes that will help the supply chain to achieve the goal of zero defects."
The SAE G-22 Aerospace Engine Supplier Quality Standards Committee, in conjunction with the Aerospace Engine Supplier Quality (AESQ) Strategy Group™, a program of the SAE ITC, developed the AS13100 standard with the intent to improve the overall product quality of aerospace engines by focusing on the key systems and processes currently deterring consistent quality products. In support of the AS13100 standard, the AESQ Strategy Group also developed a series of 13 Reference Manuals that provide guidance material and additional detail on subjects to aid users with implementation.
"In total, we have engaged with over 100 subject matter experts from across our companies and the industry to create Reference Manuals that capture the current best practice on the key quality tools," said Dr. Ian Riggs, group quality executive at Rolls-Royce Aerospace and chairman of the AESQ Strategy Group. "We will continue to engage with the industry through subject specific Communities of Practices to help develop the capability of the entire supply chain."
To support adoption and understanding of the standard requirements, SAE and the AESQ Strategy Group are launching a professional development course, titled AS13100 Supplemental Quality Management System Requirements, that will provide a walkthrough of each section of the standard, providing knowledge on key concepts, background and intent, best practices and recommendations, demonstration of compliance, and reviews of guidance material. Through this self-paced course, participants can gain key insights about a common quality language, how to gain compliance to AS13100 and the business value and benefit of the standard.
Elizabeth Melville, director of learning at SAE International, said: "Through collaboration with the AESQ Strategy Group, the professional development course supports the intent of the AS13100 standard by helping participants assess, design and maintain the business processes to add value to their business. By enrolling in the course, participants will be able overcome the common barriers by assuring the quality of and integration of products throughout the world and at all levels within the supply chain."
For more information about SAE AS13100: AESQ Quality Management System Requirements for Aero Engine Design and Production Organizations or to purchase the standard, visit https://www.sae.org/standards/content/as13100/.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
About AESQ
The Aerospace Engine Supplier Quality (AESQ) Strategy Group, a program of the SAE ITC, was established to develop, specify, maintain, promote and deploy quality standards specific to the Aerospace Engine supply chain. This work is intended to reduce customer specifics through a focused set of standards that integrate industry best practice and aerospace engine unique elements. AESQ member companies include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran, GKN, Honeywell, Howmet, IHI, MTU, and PCC. Further information about AESQ including G-22 standards, future events, training opportunities and supporting documents can be found on AESQ's website at: http://aesq.sae-itc.com
About SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®)
SAE ITC is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International