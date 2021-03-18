FOLSOM, Calif., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The past year proved how credit unions walk the talk when it comes to putting members first with services that help them through life's opportunities and challenges. When SAFE pivoted to address uncertainties many of its members faced during the pandemic, it saw an opportunity to better serve its members and all who live in the Greater Sacramento region.
In March, SAFE completely transformed its Community Banking Department into a new Community Relations Department. The change reflects a new direction for the former sales team into one committed to building relationships in the community to improve financial wellness.
"This is more than a name change—it's a fundamental shift in our approach to financial wellness and how we serve our members and communities," says Rebecca Delmundo, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations at SAFE. "Our goal is to make a greater impact in underserved communities and vulnerable populations like youth by shifting from product promotion to one centered on relationship building and holistic financial wellbeing."
The Community Relations team will provide financial wellness services to some of the Sacramento region's largest employers through SAFE's Workplace Financial Wellness program. It will work directly with high schools and nonprofits to provide hands-on financial education opportunities that provide insights into budgeting, saving, and handling debt.
Community Relations will provide engaging financial education to the public through online webinars and at in-person events once safe to do so. It will champion community engagement through philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy.
"We're excited about this shift in focus for our members and for the region," says SAFE President and CEO Dave Roughton. "SAFE understands we need to adapt to our members' needs to ensure they have the best products and services. We look forward to serving the diverse communities of the Sacramento region through quality financial wellness services."
