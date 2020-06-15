At a Glance: - Teams from SAFE and Symitar collaborated, tested and installed new core on time without introducing COVID-19 health risks; - SAFE's $3.7 million commitment in new core brings its members greater service enhancements, product innovations now and for the future; and - Pandemic notwithstanding, Symitar completes 4 fully virtual core conversions, 9 migrations and 2 mergers since March 16, all happening as originally scheduled.