SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safehub, a global data platform and enterprise IoT technology company, today announced the commercial availability of its newest sensor technology, called Yure. The enhanced capabilities have been field tested for three years and are ready to scale globally for use in any structure, including office buildings, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, highly-trafficked retail environments and more.
Current firmware upgrades offer a longer life span for the device, more sensitive measurements, and refined data. Specific feature improvements include a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that enables the sensor to operate for five days off-grid, combined with an ultra-low noise accelerometer. A long-range sub-gHz radio for mesh-networking, and use of Cellular LTE Cat-M1 as its primary cloud-connectivity, mitigate data collection interruptions. The new low-power MCU allows 99%+ calcs on device, reducing communications with the cloud server and increasing efficiency.
$33B is spent per year on earthquake-related business interruption losses and even a single event can cause $1B or more in losses. Safehub's smart hardware-powered solution is designed for building-specific damage and risk assessments. The easy-to-install sensors, combined with Safehub's cloud platform, help large organizations understand and manage not only their real estate portfolios, but the real impact on employee safety and business downtime during earthquakes and other scenarios where structural health is a concern.
"Safehub's ability to act as a hub for operational risk management and damage detection for catastrophes gives businesses the technology to proactively address problems that are crucial to resilience and planning," said Andy Thompson, CEO of Safehub. "Global seismic catastrophes are a pressing and imminent issue given the yearly losses that businesses suffer. We have successfully demonstrated that we can use our technology to change that, all while increasing public safety."
Safehub provides a building-specific assessment of structural health and risk. Its cell-connected sensors measure earthquake ground motion and building response, as well as changes in the buildings' natural frequencies. The company uses this information, combined with preloaded structural data and regional geological data to estimate damage to buildings and business interruption losses. Safehub sends damage alerts, within minutes of an event, that can be viewed on a cloud-based analytics dashboard for a full visualization of the building's structural health in real-time.
About Safehub
Based in San Francisco, Safehub provides organizations with real-time, building-specific earthquake damage information to expedite emergency response and recovery. Through its cloud-based Safehub platform, business continuity and resilience managers are able to prioritize building assessments and resources while resuming operations as quickly as possible. For more information, please visit http://www.safehub.io.
