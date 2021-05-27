BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weak, stolen, or reused employee passwords are the #1 cause of data breaches. The majority of workers use the same passwords in both their personal and work accounts bringing consumer type security risks to the enterprise. SaferPass makes it simple to follow best practice password security guidelines and securely manage passwords across an entire organization with seamless deployment, simple employee management, and a best-in-class security architecture. Managing user authentication and account access for a department or team within a company can now be owned by the team. This greatly reduces the additional cost and downtime of waiting for IT support that have become routine in most companies.
This marks a critical shift for SMBs that typically lack personnel and solutions dedicated to security while at the same time dealing with a boom in the sheer number of APIs and cloud services being used by SMBs. The problem is further exacerbated post-Covid as workforces become more distributed and credentials passwords are shared in non-secure ways. With SaferPass Business, companies can now say goodbye to passwords sent insecurely over email, Slack, WhatsApp or Excel sheets. The Teams Management Console allows the Admin to add and remove users, create Groups, turn on basic security policies and see the security dashboard.
"2020 and 2021 have been very challenging in many ways, especially on healthcare and cybersecurity market. We've received many requests to provide a password manager for small and medium teams since so many have been working remotely and needed to be protected" said Doug Crowley, the CEO of SaferPass. "This led us to launch SaferPass Business which is aligned with the same high-security standards as our Personal password manager, but fully customized to companies' needs."
SaferPass will offer the product under our its own brand as well as through select strategic OEM/white label type partnerships.
About SaferPass
SaferPass s.r.o. ("SaferPass") founded in 2014 has built an innovative and leading Online ID & Password Management product focused on getting the balance right between complete security and ease of use for the user. It allows the user to securely access information and passwords using the private master password. Our team, located in San Francisco and Bratislava, are dedicated to alleviating the ID / Password pain we all feel in our personal and professional lives in the most secure way possible.
