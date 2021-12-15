ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend announced today the relaunch of TicTie Calculate, the No. 1 electronic workpaper preparation tool for tax and accounting professionals. This intuitive tool, designed with the tax professional in mind, is smarter, faster, and more fluid with updates inspired by customer feedback and a desire to modernize this indispensable tool while maintaining ease of use and practical utility.
TicTie Calculate was first released in 2008, addressing the shift toward paperless work in the tax and accounting profession. Revolutionizing the way scanned source documents were notated and edited, TicTie Calculate, an Adobe Acrobat® plug-in, provided tax and accounting professionals the means to digitally mark-up PDF source documents in the same way they did in the paper-centric firm.
For nearly 14 years, TicTie Calculate has helped more than 30,000 professionals prepare source documents and streamline tax prep work. Steve Dusablon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, commented, "Our customers have relied upon TicTie Calculate for years and regularly comment how it makes their job easier. We listened to our customers and developed an improved tool with this release. Some of the new features will standardize and streamline the user experience, and we've given the interface a needed facelift making TicTie Calculate even easier to use from any location."
A new self-service web portal gives firms the ability to completely manage their TicTie Calculate licenses and user administration within the firm. Users can log in from any device at work, at home, or other remote location, and their firm settings — as well as any custom settings — are automatically available.
Custom bookmarking has been revolutionized with the TicTie Calculate relaunch. Firms can standardize bookmarks by creating their own templates and sharing with others in the firm.
"We've updated the user interface, designed it to function more efficiently for today's operating systems, and added customizable tickmarks in over 70 colors," said Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer. "We are excited for our customers to take advantage of the new version of TicTie Calculate."
Visit https://safesend.com/solutions/tictie-calculate.php to learn more about this easy-to-use, indispensable solution trusted by more than 30,000 professionals.
About SafeSend
SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.
SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our digital solutions.
