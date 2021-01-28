LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend announced today the introduction of new branding consisting of a fresh look and feel, new website, and additional online resources for customers. The brand refresh and new website rolled out in late December 2020 to better represent the dynamic product line of automation solutions offered by SafeSend. The new look extends to company branding, as well as product logos.
SafeSend's new branding, website, and customer resources aligns with the company's dedication to solving real-world problems for tax and accounting professionals and their clients. By listening to customers, SafeSend provides simple solutions that reduce or eliminate manual, labor-intensive tasks at every client touchpoint across the tax preparation engagement.
Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the launch of the brand refresh and new website, "Like our innovative and easy-to-use solutions, the new SafeSend website offers easy access to product logins, Help Center information, and free trainings to position firms using SafeSend solutions for success." He continued, "Part of our mission is to help practitioners work more efficiently and better serve their clients, and I believe our new website provides wonderful resources for firms and their clients."
"The evolution of the SafeSend brand is an important step to accurately represent the growth of our company," said Angela Teeple, Director of Marketing. "The brand refresh includes new stylized logos, more descriptive product names, and a mature color palette that will continue to expand brand recognition among current and new SafeSend customers."
SafeSend has built a roadmap of innovative products and continues to focus on defying customer expectations, as well as delivering indispensable solutions through cloud-based, automation technology. To reflect this laser-focused commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, the design of SafeSend's new brand is clean, modern, and representative of progressive firms benefitting from SafeSend solutions. The new design elements work together to create a unified yet flexible look that communicates the brand value effectively.
About SafeSend
SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.
SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our digital solutions.
