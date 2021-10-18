LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safestreets today announced leadership changes. Kevin Gaylord, who has been serving as CEO since 2017, will now serve as Chairman of the Board. Jared Chappell, who has been serving as the Chief Revenue Officer, will now serve as CEO.

Under Kevin's strong leadership SafeStreets has realized significant growth and expansion. Of particular note Kevin has effectively led SafeStreets to this growth and expansion in the face of the COVID 19 Pandemic. Kevin was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the top 50 CEO's in America for the midsized businesses category. SafeStreets is excited to have Kevin's continued leadership and guidance in his now role as Chairman while he hands over the day-to-day leadership responsibilities of CEO.

Kevin Gaylord says: "It has been my great honor to serve as CEO for these past 4 years. It's the employees and SafeStreets 20 year history with ADT that make it so special. I am very confident in the leadership team going forward and excited for the future opportunities ahead for SafeStreets."

Jared Chappell adds: "We want to thank Kevin for his fantastic leadership and welcome his new role going forward. While building upon an unprecedented past, SafeStreets is positioned for an exciting future and is just getting started."

Additionally Steve Zolman, who has been serving as Chief Sales Officer, will now serve as President. Curtiss Weinstein will serve as Chief Sales Officer and President of the Dealer Channel. Paul Kroff will serve as CFO. All of the above noted changes are effective immediately.

Combined with these changes SafeStreets is moving its Corporate Headquarters to Lehi, Utah. Offices will continue to be maintained in Kent Washington, Rexburg Idaho, Phoenix Arizona, and Orlando Florida.

ADT Chief Executive Officer Jim DeVries shared: "Our business relationship with SafeStreetsUSA has spanned more than 20 years, and we could not be prouder of their illustrious achievements as an Authorized Dealer. While we celebrate the past, we are also excited about the new leadership structure of SafeStreets with whom we have the utmost confidence will take Safe Streets to even greater accomplishments."

For more SafestreetsUSA leadership information http://www.safestreetsusa.com/about-us/leadership-team/

Media Contact

Rylie Lansford, SafeStreets, +1 8172292980, rlansford@safestreets.com

Aaron Zeyer, SafeStreets, 208-970-4118, azeyer@safestreets.com

 

SOURCE SafeStreets

