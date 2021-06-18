LEHI, Utah, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeStreets USA CEO Kevin Gaylord has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small and Medium Companies (SMB) Category.
Every year, Glassdoor releases its annual Top CEOs award, highlighting top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., SafeStreets USA CEO Kevin Gaylord received an impressive approval rating of 95% based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews SafeStreets employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.
"While it is always nice to be recognized among your peers, this represents so much more. This national recognition is a testament to the vision for SafeStreets we have worked so hard to build. The vision and culture are carried by every manager at every level to ensure it permeates every part of our company. Our 5 Star culture ensures both customers and fellow employees receive the best experience possible with every interaction," said Kevin Gaylord, CEO of SafeStreets USA.
"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions, and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."
When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as senior management among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve of, disapprove of, or have no opinion about their CEO's performance. Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent.
Kevin Gaylord appears on the U.S. 50 Top CEOs at SMB Companies list with an impressive Glassdoor rating well above the average due in part to his and Safestreets' commitment to excellent customer service both internally and externally in addition to their security expertise and providing dependable, top-of-the-line home security equipment to homeowners.
Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm. To learn more about SafeStreets USA, visit http://www.safestreetsusa.com.
