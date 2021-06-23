BRIDGEPORT, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June is recognized as National Safety Month and is sponsored annually by the National Safety Council. The goal for this month is to help reduce the leading causes of injury and death at work and in our communities. Safety Marking Inc. recognizes Safety measures are imperative at the workplace and has installed brand new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for the Bridgeport Headquarters as well as the New York and Rhode Island locations.
Why are AEDs so important? OSHA notes that most cardiac arrest deaths occur outside the hospital, so it makes sense to have the devices available in workplaces, where staff spends large portions of their day. The AED was introduced to the public over thirty years ago, designed to administer a potentially life-save electric jolt to the failing heart of a victim by restoring a regular rhythm. Having an automated external defibrillator available in your office could help save a life.
Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.'s Founder and President, understands how important the role of Safety is, particularly in the pavement marking industry. Serving as President for almost fifty years, Mark Kelly believes in being highly prepared for unexpected situations that may arise on the job. Having the tools in place for all employees is essential to deal with incidents and emergency situations.
"At Safety Marking Inc. we believe preparation and sufficient training allows all staff and crew members to safely perform their day-to-day duties on the job. No one knows this more than our road crew, their extensive training and experience enable them to perform all duties safely and to recognize potential hazards. Our foremen have a responsibility to ensure all crew members are fit for duty and our crews have a duty reporting to their supervisor when something occurs that reduces their ability to safely perform their job," states Steve Conlogue, HSE Manager at Safety Marking.
Prior to beginning work, our crews first identify any hazards and consider what needs to be accomplished. Risks Assessments are completed prior to each job, with additional safety measures taken to ensure all crews are protected. It is the responsibility of each Foreman and Road Crew member to reduce risks, and conduct a hierarchy of safety controls to answer the question, what can we do to make the work safer?
To ensure on the job safety, emergency planning is always factored in, and our crews never work when emergencies are likely. Before beginning work, we always answer the question, what are we going to do if something goes wrong? We train our crews to respond to emergencies. They stop work, shut down all operations and focus on the emergency and proactively take the necessary steps to provide First Aid and/or contact Emergency Medical Services when necessary.
Communication is the number one factor in a successful safety program. Our Foremen ensure the work plan is understood by all crew members. It is the duty of our crews to work responsibly and to act quickly and carefully when working conditions cause the work plan to change. Safety reporting is how we learn from hazardous conditions, near misses, and incidents to prevent future occurrences. The goal for all is to return to work unharmed.
For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.'s Founder, and their Safety Program, visit the company website at http://www.safetymarking.net
About Mark Kelly
Mark Kelly is the Founder and President of Safety Marking, Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly's dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
Contact Info:
Daniel King
255 Hancock Ave., Bridgeport, Ct 06605
(203) 814-3436
Media Contact
Daniel King, Safety Marking Inc, +1 (203) 814-3436, Djking@safetymarking.net
SOURCE Safety Marking Inc