NOVATO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, has developed an expanded solution set in response to increasing customer requests to modernize other parts of their process manufacturing. The expanded set of modules is built on a new Case Management software framework called "Cases" and includes modules for plant maintenance, EHS & incidents, and customer complaints. Each new module will be delivered on the same leading cloud-based infrastructure for increased visibility and efficiency across process manufacturing facilities.
"Our platform drives better yields, maximizes productivity, and ensures safety and quality compliance," says Roger Woehl, Chief Technical Officer of SafetyChain Software. "Working with our customers, we realized the need to manage an issue from identification through resolution in a way that was customizable to their operations, data structure, and unique manufacturing setup. The Cases Architecture offers this flexibility."
Cases for EHS reflects the heightened emphasis on Environmental Health & Safety and stems partially from new safety protocols rapidly enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, SafetyChain helped customers swiftly roll out safety measures such as PPE checks, airflow protocols, and environmental checks with customized forms and reports that could be used across their facilities.
Cases for Plant Maintenance help facilities maximize production time and optimize operations by tracking plant improvement or maintenance projects. The system allows users to strategically direct maintenance efforts and schedule tasks by workgroups for a unified and organized approach to plant maintenance activities. When addressing issues, the root cause records can be attached to a project case, including images, attached documents, or records captured through automation from IoT devices or integrated SCADA Systems.
Cases for Customer Complaints module allow facilities to collect and manage all nonconformance, product returns, and complaint investigation data. Using Cases, details are captured and tracked from incident to resolution. Advanced analytics and easy-to-track trends enable ongoing quality improvement.
To see a full list of products and features and request a software demonstration, visit the SafetyChain website at https://safetychain.com.
About SafetyChain Software
SafetyChain is the #1 Plant Management Platform that improves yield, maximizes productivity, and ensures compliance for process manufacturers. Trusted by over 1,500 facilities, SafetyChain is the only enterprise solution uniting production, quality, safety, and supplier management.
Media Contact
Aaron Bolshaw, SafetyChain Software, +1 888-755-8599, marketing@safetychain.com
SOURCE SafetyChain Software