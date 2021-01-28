NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, announced the release of The Executive Guide to Plant Management Software, the first publication of its kind. The 41-page guide was created to help executives in Food & Beverage, CPG, and process manufacturing plants understand how technology can improve their operations through real-time visibility, analytics, and automation, and how to find the right solution for their company's specific needs.
"Many leaders in manufacturing know their operations can be improved with technology, but are often unsure of where to start," says Barry Maxon, CEO, and Co-Founder of SafetyChain software. "With so many options available, determining a starting point is daunting. What matters most is which investments can deliver the greatest, measurable results for operations."
The guide explores how plant management software can provide those results with specific sections for quality, compliance, and production teams. It also addresses many of the challenges modern manufacturing plants face, such as tedious and time-consuming processes and complex regulatory requirements, describing in detail how software can address each.
In addition, the guide illustrates manufacturing concepts such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and Statistical Process Control (SPC), examining how technology enhances these and other management systems. It also offers an in-depth features section that guides leaders in what to look for in the best solution for their plant, as well as best practices for adopting a system the whole organization will embrace.
"Plant management software allows teams to quickly pinpoint and address underlying issues which would otherwise be nearly impossible to uncover through outdated methods," says Maxon. "It empowers your front line to meet compliance, quality, and production goals. And, it shifts your organization's focus from merely collecting data to using data to make better decisions that improve performance."
With a succinct understanding of the value plant management software can deliver both conceptually and in terms of hard-dollar savings, manufacturing executives will be better equipped to make decisions that will solve their facilities' most pressing needs while also supporting long-term growth and continuous improvement.
The Executive Guide to Plant Management Software is available for download free at https://www.safetychain.com.
