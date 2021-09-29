NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, announced the sponsors, agenda, and keynote for its Fall Customer Summit on October 11-12, 2021. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, exclusive for SafetyChain customers and partners.
The theme for the Fall event is "Uniting Production, Safety, Quality, & Compliance." SafetyChain customers can sign up to attend training, thought leadership sessions, and meet the SafetyChain team. They can also network with other SafetyChain customers, visit the sponsorship hall, and join a private networking dinner. A welcome reception will take place the evening of October 11.
"Our customers have been very open with us. They were looking for in-person opportunities following two successful virtual summits," says Brian Sharp, President of SafetyChain Software. "The Fall Summit in Chicago will be a great way for SafetyChain customers to gain even more value from the platform and build new relationships."
The keynote presentation "Innovative IT Approaches to Enterprise FSQA" will be led by Geri Kelley, Director of IT Applications, FSQA & EHS at Tyson. She will share Tyson's customer-centric approach to unifying solutions, how IT supports multi-facility operations, and showcase their innovative approach to solving problems both now and in the future.
SafetyChain Customer Summit Sponsors were also announced. Marel, the global leader in transforming the way food is processed, is the Platinum Sponsor. Mode40, an industry leading technology and innovation service provider, is the Gold Sponsor, and The Acheson Group and London Consulting Group are the summit's Silver sponsors.
SafetyChain will also hold an industry-first Protein Safety Roundtable. "Our meat, fish, and poultry customers agree that safety is non-competitive," says Robert Sproule, Director of Account Management for SafetyChain. "So this is a unique opportunity for industry leaders to gather, share, and support best practices and learnings in protein safety."
SafetyChain customers can learn more about the summit, including full agenda details and speaker list by visiting https://info.safetychain.com/safetychain-fall-summit-2021.
