SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the global enterprise EHS software platform company, is pleased to announce its Kilowatt Partnership with Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, headquartered in Somerville, Mass., with an incubator in Houston, Texas.
Founded in 2011, Greentown is home to nearly 200 climatetech startups and has supported more than 400 since its inception. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate partners, investors, and more. Additionally, the incubator offers its startups ongoing safety training, guidance, and support as they build their highly technical climatetech solutions at Greentown.
SafetyStratus's partnership with Greentown is enabling the Greentown team and startups at both of its incubators to safely manage and monitor the large volume of chemicals that are used daily in its laboratories. SafetyStratus's technology platform provides the Greentown community with transparency into its chemical inventory while also maintaining critical, confidential intellectual property information that is so important to climatetech startups as they develop new technologies. There are challenges enough when it comes to new companies dealing with new technology, unpredictable variations in SDS formatting should not be one of them. The Greentown team is able to employ the SafetyStratus chemical inventory module to handle all key areas of chemical inventory and control including container-level tracking and barcoding, data analysis and reporting, and more.
"Safety is a key pillar of the Greentown experience and the highest priority for our team," said Greentown's Director of Wet Lab Operations Carey Ann Comeau. "Finding a reliable, easy-to-use platform that provides our team and members insight into our chemical inventory is something we've been researching for some time, and we're thrilled to partner with SafetyStratus!"
Through its partnership with Greentown, SafetyStratus is investing in the clean energy economy by supporting, connecting, and exchanging ideas with startups dedicated to groundbreaking technology in climatetech—companies that are developing solutions for battery recycling, decarbonizing the cement industry, advancing alternative meats, and more. Looking toward the future when the startups grow out of Greentown and expand into their own dedicated lab space, they can easily maintain their company's chemical inventory on the SafetyStratus EHS platform by creating a company portal.
"Working hand-in-hand with Greentown Labs immediately facilitates our goal of helping to make businesses more sustainable," said Cary Usrey, Vice President of Operations at SafetyStratus. "We provide a service so that their climatetech companies can focus on important sustainability work." The SafetyStratus team firmly believes that though every relationship with partner organizations is unique and customized to meet individual needs, they all begin with a transparent and understanding service that ultimately leads to developing mutual goals. "We're seeing more than ever that next-generation technologies are essential in opening doors for our clients to maximize their potential for green business and greater efficiency, and to establish trust through greater accountability and honesty about how they do business."
To learn more about partnerships with Greentown, visit: http://www.greentownlabs.com/partners
About Greentown Labs
As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America. Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass., and a recently opened incubator in Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 8,400 direct jobs and have raised more than $2.2 billion in funding.
For more information visit http://www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn
About SafetyStratus
SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Voted best-in-class, our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.
For more information visit http://www.safetystratus.com or Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
ABIGAIL MCKAY, SafetyStratus Inc, +1 (844) 896-7572, media.help@safetystratus.com
SOURCE SafetyStratus Inc