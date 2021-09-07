NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using cutting-edge technology, Safr Care links hospitals and Medicare/Medicaid patients with seamless door-to-door service. The Safr Care platform alleviates stress and complications for both medical providers and patients looking for accessible and affordable non-emergency medical transportation.
Safr Care has launched its next-generation route optimization feature on its platform, making business more efficient and profitable for the transportation providers. Streamlining the process for both management and drivers, Safr Care's Routing Optimization generates routes at dispatch, determining the fastest, most cost-efficient route. The Safr Care platform has routing updates in real-time and is fully integrated into the Safr Care app experience, improving ease of use for drivers, quality of care for patients, and decreasing operational cost by mile.
"We believe in constant innovation and the introduction of our route optimization feature across our platforms will help the patients, transportation, and healthcare providers as well as other stakeholders," Syed Gilani, CEO of Safr Technologies, Inc., said. "It's important to make existing infrastructure more efficient through better software and Safr is providing a unique edge to the transportation providers," he added.
Medicaid provides non-emergency medical transportation to 3.2 million beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, research reveals that around one third of Medicare and Medicaid's beneficiaries face barriers to wellness in the form of transportation insecurity. In fact, 3.6 million Americans miss medical appointments per year due to inadequate transportation.
Despite this demand, the field of non-emergency medical transportation lacks a seamless, unified technological backbone. With outdated or non-existent software, transportation providers must deal with scheduling issues, and communication difficulties, while increasing their operating costs. Due to the inefficient and limited operational capacities of the traditional transportation provider, patients' needs are not being served by the current transportation landscape. This is causing no-shows and delayed appointments for critical elderly patients.
About Safr Care™
Safr Care is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of Safr Care is to help improve efficiencies and profitabilities in the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr Care has been at the forefront of transportation technology since 2017. See https://gosafr.com/care/web; https://youtu.be/ZuSmZ7hv7vQ
About Safr®
Safr is a ridesharing service focused on the safety and empowerment of women. Built with the needs of women in mind, Safr aims to improve the lives of women everywhere through safe transportation, job creation, and financial security. Safr's drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks so that riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet Safr standards. Safr's multiple in-ride app features aid in the protection of your safe arrival. For more information, please visit http://www.gosafr.com
