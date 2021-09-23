NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safr lends support as We Lift provides disaster evacuation services in south Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Partnered earlier this year to provide affordable, comprehensive on-demand wheelchair transportation service in rural areas, Safr Care supports non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers like We Lift with a technological foundation for their operations.
We Lift offers non-emergency medical transportation including hospital discharges, nursing home residential relocation, disaster evacuation services, delivery/courier services, and transport to doctor's appointments. Access to care is severely impacted during a natural disaster, making We Lift's services, always vital for the independence of elderly and disabled individuals, even more widely needed.
Hurricane Ida's landfall this August, on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in south Louisiana without electricity. In some areas, this may be the case until mid-October. AccuWeather estimates hurricane Ida's economic impact reaching $95 billion, the 7th costliest hurricane since 2000.
We Lift coordinated the evacuation of the Luling Living Center, of St. Charles Parish. Staff was relocated the day before Hurricane Ida to Kentwood, LA. The Luling Living Center was unfortunately destroyed, and clients were transferred to new nursing homes and staff released. It will take years to rebuild the nursing home and St. Charles Parish community.
We Lift evacuated clients from their homes to hotels on the day of Hurricane Ida, in efforts to keep the elderly and disabled out of flood zones and connected to electricity. It is currently working with the Red Cross and FEMA to relocate clients across the gulf coast and coordinating transport for individuals returning home, to assess their homes and damage. We Lift is also working with Ochsner Health and New Orleans Veterans Affairs Department, servicing clients to their medical appointments during this recovery phase.
"There's a long road ahead to recovery," said We Lift CEO Irell Warren, "We Lift will continue to work with local government and hospital systems to provide relief to the people of Louisiana."
"Safr Care was created with vulnerable customers, such as women who have experienced a history of abuse, children, and older adults, in mind," stated Safr's CEO, Syed Gilani. "Bolstering existing infrastructure with our software improves ease of use for transportation providers and quality of care for patients. Safr is proud to join We Lift in support of our most vulnerable communities."
About We Lift
Established in 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the vision of providing on-demand access to individuals that require wheelchair transportation, We Lift is a NEMT Rideshare platform specializing in courier services and wheelchair transportation. We Lift wants to encourage wheelchair users to safely live outside of their homes and experience what life has to offer. For more information, please visit https://www.weliftrideshare.com.
About Safr Care
Safr Care is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of SafrCARE is to help improve the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr has been at the forefront of transportation technology since 2017. See https://gosafr.com/care/web; https://youtu.be/ZuSmZ7hv7vQ
