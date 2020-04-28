GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) (the "Company") today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has changed the location and format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to a virtual-only format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
The Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in a virtual meeting format only at http://www.meetingcenter.io/200986058. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders of record of our Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the control number included in the proxy materials previously delivered to stockholders and a password. The password for the meeting is "SGA2020." Stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If stockholders have already voted, no additional action is required.
Stockholders who have questions they would like addressed at the Annual Meeting should submit those questions to the Company by email by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on May 8, 2020, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited time available during the Annual Meeting, those questions pertinent to Annual Meeting matters. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the Annual Meeting. Questions that are substantially similar may be grouped and answered once to avoid repetition.
A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting (the "Notice") is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding stockholder participation at the Annual Meeting is provided in the Notice.
Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 34 AM radio stations and 78 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.