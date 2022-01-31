ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For organizations, the challenges didn't stop after the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst this uncertainty, they must also now plan for the future. Sagitec worked with numerous clients in the public and private sectors to help them plan and implement the necessary systems to achieve their long-term goals.
"The GovTech 100 for 2022 exemplifies the potential of public and private-sector collaboration to catalyze innovation. Each of the GovTech 100 provides critical capabilities to help state and local agencies navigate uncertainty and reimagine the way they deliver services to their constituents," said Dustin Haisler, e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer
"We are extremely proud to have been named to the GovTech 100 list for the fourth year in a row," said Piyush Jain, CEO, Sagitec. "This is an achievement for everyone in our organization. During the past year, we had many wins to celebrate. These were only possible because of our continued focus on implementing agile systems for our clients. As we continue to navigate through the uncertainty in the pandemic, we will continue to invest and innovate new solutions."
In 2021, Sagitec won the business of Contra Costa County Employees' Retirement Association, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Fort Worth Employee's Retirement Fund, and achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification for HealConnect. Sagitec also took the pension administration system for the Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) of the Cayman Islands live.
We are proud to be part of this list for the fourth time, and we look forward to innovating additional solutions to help the public and government sector industries. With a focus on cloud and continuous improvement, we can help drive your organization's vision into action.
The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.
About Sagitec Solutions
Sagitec is a leading low-code/no-code application development platform provider for private and public sector organizations managing complex, business-rules-driven plans. Sagitec's Xelence platform and tailored industry solutions have helped over 35 clients build enterprise-grade systems with speed and simplicity.
