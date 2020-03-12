CHICAGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, the company behind the world leading SAI360 Risk & Business Continuity Management platform, is hosting the first online conference focused solely on business continuity planning and crisis management in the age of COVID-19. The conference will take place virtually March 16 and 17, 2020 in place of DRJ Spring, which cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.
What steps should companies take now that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic?
In six webinars over two days, a team of experts from SAI Global and partner organizations will discuss concrete crisis management and operational resilience strategies and answer questions on how to stay resilient through this coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
- How to minimize vendor risk and supply chain disruption
- Developing crisis communications plans that include emergency notifications as part of a business continuity program
- Enabling a broad remote work policy without risking data privacy and cybersecurity
- Steps to rapidly scale a business continuity program to meet the immediate demands of Covid-19 while planning for recovery
"We practice what we preach when it comes to focusing on resilience," said James Green, director of Risk Advisory Services for SAI Global. "As the world takes more aggressive steps to combat the coronavirus, we're giving companies the information they need to continue business as usual in this very unusual time."
When: March 16-17, 2020
Where: Register at https://www.saiglobal.com/hub/resilience-2020-insights-to-help-business-continuity-planning-teams-through-the-coronavirus-outbreak/resilience-2020-2-days-6-webinars-on-business-continuity-planning
Who: James Green, Director of Risk Advisory Services for SAI Global
Terry Lee, Vice President of Business Continuity for SAI Global
Jamie Goodloe, Crisis Communications Solutions Engineer for OnSolve
John Ambra, Vice President, Risk Product Strategy
Kevin Johnson, "ethical hacker" and CEO of Secure Ideas
