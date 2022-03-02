ST. LOUIS, Mar. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saint Louis County, Minnesota's On-Site Wastewater department has updated their legacy platform to the Mitchell Humphrey & Co. (MH&Co.) FastTrackGov (FTG) software permitting system. Other departments currently use MH&Co.'s FTG to issue licenses and permits including liquor licenses, land use permits, precious metal dealer licenses, horticulture event licenses, and tobacco product licenses, and the financial services software, Financial Management System (FMS III), to process payments. FTG to handle the unique needs of the wastewater department was the ideal choice.
The department needed specialized permitting for septic permits. In addition to a system with the capacity to process these types of permits, they also had to store and organize their legacy data. On-Site Wastewater appreciated the online advantages FTG has to offer, allowing the citizen/contractor to apply and pay for permits online, increasing processing efficiencies.
FTG enabled increased efficiencies in processing permit applications by creating more real-time visibility in permit activity. In addition to monitoring that activity and generating on-demand reports, the staff now has the ability to search for other permits and licenses for the same property for seamless septic permit processing.
Immediately increasing efficiencies in processing applications and payments online, FTG created greater satisfaction and support from both septic contractors and property owners. As the County continues to find more opportunities to improve workflows and payment systems with FTG, the Recorder's Office is planning to implement FTG for its vital record processing.
About Saint Louis County, Minnesota
Located in northeastern Minnesota, St. Louis County is home to 200,000 people spread across 7,000 square miles. Blessed with abundant natural resources, the county's major industries include mining, wood and paper products, shipping, aviation, higher education, health care and tourism.
About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.
Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the Public and Private sectors. Their broad range of software includes Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/
