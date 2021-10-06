SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sakuú Corporation, the leader in automated multi-material multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), today announced a follow-on financing round bringing total funds raised to date to $62M. This funding bolsters the company's ability to commercialize its first-generation solid-state batteries (SSBs) and bring to market the world's first multi-material multi-process additive manufacturing platform that will 3D print its second generation SSBs and other active devices.
"I am incredibly grateful for our investor's continued support. This funding will allow us execute on our key objectives: commercializing the world's first true multi-material, multi-process additive manufacturing platform; expanding our R&D team; and continuing to develop advanced materials and groundbreaking active devices." said Robert Bagheri CEO and Founder. Bagheri added, "We are expanding our operations to support our pilot lines and in preparation for the commercial launch of the Sakuú 1000 AM platform, which will enable our customers to unlock breakthrough products and achieve industry leading performance metrics across multiple parameters."
Sakuú is on track to transform the world of active device manufacturing with its highly innovative AM platform. Sakuú has secured volume commitments for its groundbreaking SSBs from multiple customers in the electric vehicle and mobility sector. In addition, the company is advancing into new market opportunities, including residential and industrial energy storage, microreactors, and consumer electronics due to its highly efficient, energy dense technologies.
In the past year, Sakuú has increased the energy density of its first-generation battery from 40Wh/l to 600Wh/l, while increasing the cell layer count from 1 to 30 while growing cell capacity from 2.3mAh to 3000mAh, setting a new benchmark in the race for SSBs for electric vehicles (EVs). These batteries will be very competitive with current Li-Ion batteries in terms of energy density while bringing the inherent safety benefits of solid-state technology.
With the assistance of its partners, Honeywell and Relevant Industries, the Sakuú 2.5MWh pilot line and future learning center is currently in development and is set to be completed by the end of 2021. The first generation SSB samples have been shipped to key partners and Sakuú is on the path to full commercialization of its first generation SSBs, targeting high volume production in the second half of 2022, well ahead of its peers in the electric vehicle space and beyond.
Last year, Sakuú printed the world's first fully ceramic SSB battery as an early demonstration of its second generation ASSB. Sakuú is targeting up to twice the energy density and 30% less weight in the same volume when compared with today's Li-Ion batteries. Sakuú's second generation ASSBs, expected to be in full commercial production in 2023, will leapfrog competitive technologies and accelerate the adoption of SSBs in electric vehicles and other devices.
"I am very pleased with the progress our team has made and, with the additional funding, we are excited to continue developing our AM platform in support of our strategic customers and early access partners", concludes Bagheri.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, USA and formerly trading as KeraCel Inc, Sakuu is an industrial solutions provider that has developed a major breakthrough in additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address the approximately $800 billion digital manufacturing transformation. The company's flagship Sakuu AM platform is the world's first multi-material, multi-method AM solution for agile, cost-effective, high-volume production of complex functional devices. This enables manufacturers within the energy sector to achieve significant improvements in the cost, performance and range of current solid-state battery options. Beyond energy, Sakuu's AM platform opens up application possibilities in a host of other sectors, among them aerospace and automotive, consumer electronics, IoT and medical.
