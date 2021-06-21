SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), is pleased to announce the approval of three patents; a hybrid solid-state cell with a sealed anode structure, an additive manufacturing system with the ability to create an active device such as a micro-reactor or solid-state battery, and an electrophotographic multi-material 3D printer.

Sakuu has been working on creating the optimal solid-state battery via 3D printing, for use in e-mobility and other applications. This latest patent is for a monolithic ceramic electrochemical cell housing an anode and cathode receptive space, alongside a separator between the two – allowing for higher charging rates without the risk to safety posed by lithium-ion batteries. This is in addition to two previous battery patents, integrated cell stack battery and monolithic solid-state battery, which were granted back in 2020. Collectively these structures enable increased energy density for solid-state batteries, without compromising stability and lifespan.

The second patent for a three-dimensional AM system, allows for patterned single layers to be easily assembled into a three-dimensional active device onto an assembly plate. 3D printing has the potential to produce three-dimensional devices with more efficient use of materials and reduced weight on the finished device. This patent includes a carrier substrate which allows for single layers to be built separately and then dispensed on a stack on the assembly plate.

The final patent, an electrophotographic three-dimensional printer system, can be used to create a 3D part derived from a composite toner material. Electrophotography is known for being capable of rapidly printing large areas of thin layers with very high precision– ideal for applications like printing solid state batteries and other active devices. This new patent allows for the use of multiple engineering materials, such as ceramic, metal and polymer materials, which electrophotography was previously unable to employ.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, USA and formerly known as KeraCel Inc, Sakuu is an industrial solutions provider that has developed a major breakthrough in additive manufacturing (AM) technology to address the approximately $800 billion digital manufacturing transformation. The company's flagship Sakuu AM platform is the world's first multi-material, multi-process AM solution for agile, cost-effective, high volume production of complex functional devices. This enables manufacturers within the energy sector to achieve significant improvements in the cost, performance, and range of current solid-state battery options. Beyond energy, Sakuu's AM platform opens up application possibilities in a host of other sectors, among them aerospace and automotive, consumer electronics, IoT and medical.

