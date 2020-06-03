WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, a leading SaaS provider of cloud-based compensation data, software, and analytics, released today Job Architect, a powerful job description management tool to keep job descriptions accurate and up-to-date — adding velocity to hiring the right people at the right pay. Job Architect can be used as a stand-alone product or as an integrated part of Salary.com's leading CompAnalyst® platform.
Job descriptions are often created and stored in silos throughout an organization, creating challenges to hiring velocity and the overall strategy of talent management that often leads to the inaccurate pricing of jobs. Worse yet, over time, poor job descriptions make it difficult to retain valuable talent because compensation structures and skills sets are misaligned with the organization's needs or expectations of employees.
"We're seeing unprecedented upheaval in how companies are defining jobs and managing the work that people do," said Kent Plunkett, founder and CEO of Salary.com. "Job Architect helps companies manage their job content library to get job descriptions right and optimize the performance of their people."
Salary.com's Job Architect helps HR and compensation professionals standardize a job architecture which is foundational to company performance, transparency, and employee engagement. Job Architect brings the power of a central command center for managing job descriptions and automating the process of market pricing jobs, This comprehensive solution streamlines workflows allowing for efficient review and approval cycles and enables collaboration among key company stakeholders from management, to hiring managers, talent acquisition and recruiters, all of whom have roles in achieving job architecture accuracy.
Because Job Architect is fully integrated with the CompAnalyst® platform organizations can make better pay decisions. Getting pay right with accurate job descriptions builds the foundation for career planning, pay transparency, and a high performing organization.
About Salary.com
Salary.com is the leading SaaS provider of cloud-based compensation market data, surveys and analytics. Founded in 1999, the company serves over 25,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 30 million employees globally. Salary.com is committed to helping organizations drive company success by aligning compensation practices with recruiting, performance, and development initiatives through easy-to-access data and meaningful insights. The market leading CompAnalyst® SaaS platform accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real time data and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation. Through its Salary Wizard and pioneering website, Salary.com delivers continually updated, reliable market pay data and career content to over 30 million visitors each year. For more information, please visit the company website at www.salary.com.