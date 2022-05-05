Funding from who's who of sales and marketing tech entrepreneurs and investors will accelerate the launch and growth of this category-defining product in the demo experience space.
ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Saleo, a software product that helps SaaS companies create incredible, live demo environments, today announced it has raised $1.5 million led by early-stage firm Tech Square Ventures, with participation from industry leaders Jon Hallett, Kyle Porter, Tim Kopp, Rob Forman, and others. The funding will go towards the launch of an exciting new product in the SaaS sales space.
Vasant Kamath, a general partner at Tech Square Ventures, said "We are excited to invest in Saleo to address a major issue in software sales. The Saleo team has built a fantastic product to help software companies create, collaborate on, and deliver better software demos in a completely new way." Added Jon Hallett of Hallett Capital, "Saleo represents one of those very rare early-stage companies that is launched with such a compelling combination of team, vision, product, and market potential. Saleo's customers have been blown away by the impact on sales conversion," said Hallett, "I was stunned when I saw how easy it was to use and the potential sales impact it represents for future customers. Of all the new companies I have seen this year, this one has me the most excited."
Saleo's customers are customizing their demo environments in real-time, leading to hyper-relevant and data-complete demos that help close more deals. Saleo provides easy onboarding and accommodates collaboration among revenue teams involved in the demo creation process. The company was founded by Justin McDonald and Daniel Hellerman, former executives at Terminus Software and entrepreneurs with significant experience in software sales and marketing.
"SaaS companies have always struggled to deliver great software demos - either in the time investment to prepare a sales demonstration, or the myriad of challenges around missing data or how to customize a demo for different buyers," said Kyle Porter, founder and CEO of Salesloft. "Saleo has created an ingenious solution to help sales engineers and account executives demo their software apps like never before, and most importantly, increase their win rates. I am excited to be a part of it."
Saleo provides complete control over every element within a software application – such as graphs, metrics, tables, text, images & icons – enabling sales leaders and their teams to create the perfect software demo that connects directly to a customer's pain points and lands exactly the way they want. Saleo enables this customization in minutes, saving meaningful development cycles, and enabling sales teams to focus on selling, turning more deals into "closed won."
"Having been in SaaS for over 17 years, we have repeatedly experienced this problem firsthand, and strive to help our customers execute incredible sales demos, with Saleo," said Justin McDonald, co-founder and CEO. "Our product can help revenue teams shorten their sales cycle, increase win rates and close more deals by removing the burden of missing data, outdated demo environments, and time-consuming demo prep."
About Saleo
Saleo is the #1 live sales demo experience platform helping software companies create incredible demos, that are data complete, directly within their live SaaS products. We help revenue teams shorten their sales cycle, increase win rates and close more deals by removing the burden of missing data, outdated demo environments, and time-consuming demo prep. Saleo provides complete control over every element of your demo environment - graphs, metrics, tables, text, & images, enabling you to create the perfect software demo that connects directly to your customer's pain points and lands exactly the way you want. Customize new demos in minutes that turn more deals into "closed won." For more information, visit Saleo.io or follow Saleo on LinkedIn or Twitter @getSaleo.
About Tech Square Ventures
Tech Square Ventures is an Atlanta-based early-stage venture capital firm that partners with visionary entrepreneurs to help them with what they need most – access to markets and customers. For more information, visit http://www.techsquareventures.com or follow Tech Square Ventures on LinkedIn or Twitter @techsquarevc.
Media Contact
Justin McDonald, Saleo, 1 404.580.2242, Justin@saleo.io
Anne Marsden, Marsden Marketing, 6783690073, anne@marsdenmarketing.com
SOURCE Saleo