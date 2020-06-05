NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive, the #1 user-rated CRM software, aims to significantly expand its customer base among South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises in the coming months. As part of its growth strategy, Pipedrive has been included in the South Korean government-run 2020 Cloud Acceleration Program, which enhances Pipedrive's competitiveness in the country.
According to Arho Anttila, Pipedrive's General Manager for Asia and Africa, Pipedrive sees great potential in South Korea as it is the fourth-largest economy in Asia and a digital frontrunner in the area. As Pipedrive's master reseller Hashnap was selected for the government's Cloud Acceleration Program, they can offer Pipedrive to Korean customers with an up to 70% discount. "This is an important step for us in strengthening Pipedrive's position in South Korea. We are very excited about this development and eager to support Korean sales and marketing professionals with our generous suite of smart marketing and sales management tools that are reasonably priced and easy to use."
South Korea's national Cloud Acceleration Program promotes the adoption of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises. Every cloud-based software that is chosen for the Cloud Acceleration Program will be eligible to be listed in the directory run by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). "Being listed in the NIPA directory gives Pipedrive a mark of authenticity and credibility in the South Korean market, which increases Pipedrive's competitiveness and helps to attract new Korean customers," said Daniel Lee, the CEO of Pipedrive's master reseller Hashsnap. Besides Pipedrive, the NIPA directory contains several well-known cloud-based software such as Dropbox, Zapier, and Google Cloud Computing.
According to Lee, although South Korea is one of the best-connected countries in the world with almost 96% of the population using the internet, the country has a long way to go in cloud computing, especially for SMEs. "Many SMEs continue to shun the technological progress towards cloud computing. As 90% of the companies in South Korea are SMEs, a vast majority of employees are still far from cloud computing and miss out on its benefits, such as reduced costs, easy setup, and reliability."
Pipedrive is fully localized into the Korean language at https://www.pipedrive.com/ko.
Today, Pipedrive is already helping more than 90,000 companies worldwide to get more qualified leads into their pipelines and take quicker action on the most promising deals. Pipedrive has been recognized as easiest to use CRM by Motley Fool, and ranked #1 by Software Reviews. A third-party analysis shows Pipedrive is also rated as one of the most popular CRMs with its users.
About Pipedrive Inc.
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive, the top-rated CRM, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in London, Lisbon, Prague, Riga, Dublin, Tallinn, Tartu, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.
About Hashsnap
Hashsnap is a South Korean software company that has been providing social media marketing services since 2017. As a Facebook Media Solution Partner, it has been working with more than 300 brands and agencies around the world. Hashsnap has been diversifying its business by becoming Pipedrive's master reseller in South Korea. Learn more at https://hashsnap.net.