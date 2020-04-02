GREENSBORO, N.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many businesses upended by COVID-19 — sending sales professionals scrambling to their remote work environments and buyers into isolation — it's never been more critical to huddle with like-minded sales leaders who are seeking to find context during the crisis.
To address this growing need, The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, has quickly developed and launched a weekly series of live, virtual executive management sessions designed to foster collaboration, communication, and real-time problem-solving that sales executives can employ right now to move their business forward.
The Brooks Sales Leadership Forum, billed as an opportunity to build bridges of trust with sales executive peers, is being offered for free for the month of April – part of The Brooks Group's commitment to help sales leaders stay focused, engaged, and productive during these uncertain times.
"What we are experiencing is unprecedented, and no business is untouched by these once-in-a-lifetime challenges," said Will Brooks, CEO of The Brooks Group. "We wanted to find a way to take our more than four decades of deep experience in sales training and consulting and use it to unite the sales community in a roll-up-the-sleeves effort to ensure the recovery of businesses, to restore confidence in the economy, and to help return our citizens to a more familiar way of life."
During weekly hour-long facilitated sessions, participants will have the opportunity to huddle with senior sales consultants at The Brooks Group and members of senior sales leaders from affected businesses. Sessions will include:
- Open and candid conversations and idea-sharing among the participants
- Tips and advice from The Brooks Group's experts, and other Forum members, about strategies that have met with success
- A review of The Brooks Group's weekly sales leader sentiment surveys, which gauge, in real time, what challenges are proving to be most critical to peers' businesses
- Brainstorming of go-to-market ideas, tips, and insights that can be particularly effective in a dynamic and fluid market
Participants will come away from each hour-long session with real strategies, and real action steps, that can be employed within sales organizations to keep teams focused, effective, and active.
Each Brooks Sales Leadership Forum group is limited to eight executives to ensure free-flowing communication, though The Brooks Group will add as many new groups as needed to satisfy demand for the program.
