BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sales Talent, Inc., a leading SaaS, and B2B sales recruiting firm announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for the 2nd year in a row. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Indeed, and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
- Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 100% from their Clients, almost 4x higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020.
- 100% of Sales Talent's Clients rated gave Sales Talent a score of 9 or 10 out of 10, substantially higher than the industry's average of 38%.
- 96.4% of placed job candidates rated Sales Talent a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.
- Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 96.4% from their candidates, more than 4x the industry's average of 18% in 2020.
"I am proud of our amazing team of talented recruiters. This award confirms that we live up to our pledge to "Deliver Value" to our clients and candidates," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent, Inc.
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
About Sales Talent
Sales Talent, Inc. is a boutique sales recruiting firm that places sales reps, sales engineers, and sales leaders with SaaS, technology and general B2B companies in the US and Canada. They specialize in delivering passive, top sales performers to growing, dynamic companies that are leaders in their field.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.
Media Contact
Chris Carlson, Sales Talent, +1 (425) 739-9979, chris@salestalentinc.com
SOURCE Sales Talent