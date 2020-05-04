Work.com includes new solutions, ranging from contact tracing and emergency response management to employee wellness assessment and shift management, for accelerating private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic Work.com Command Center is a single hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of return-to-work readiness across locations, employees and visitors, and make data-driven decisions Work.com leverages guidance from and solutions built by Salesforce's trusted ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, PwC and more, to help businesses and communities reopen