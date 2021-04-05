SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff, and event co-chair, will participate in the World Economic Forum's Global Technology Governance Summit taking place virtually from April 5-7, 2021. At the event, Benioff will participate in the following sessions:
- Monday, April 5: Benioff will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Technology Governance Outlook." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:15pm PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/global-technology-governance-summit-2021/sessions/opening-plenary-7cb8bdaad8
- Tuesday, April 6: Benioff will participate in a session entitled "An Insight, An Idea with Marc Benioff." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:15pm PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/global-technology-governance-summit-2021/sessions/an-insight-an-idea-with-marc-benioff-64251fe1cc
