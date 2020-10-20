salesforce_com_logo.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference.

Benioff will participate in a virtual fireside chat on the topic of stakeholder capitalism with Hiro Mizuno, Special Advisor to the Milken Institute and PRI Board Member of Tesla, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://milkeninstitute.org/events/global-conference-2020/livestream

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com

