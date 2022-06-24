Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

 By Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Traction on Demand. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 283,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 425 Traction on Demand employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-traction-on-demand-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301574650.html

SOURCE Salesforce

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.