COLUMBIA, Md., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed has partnered with Devices for Students, a new Bay Area nonprofit born out of the drastic changes COVID-19 made to the education system in California and beyond. The community organization is on a mission to provide reliable internet and electronic devices to the one million students in California through tax deductible donations.
"Supporting Devicesforstudents.org was a no-brainer," said Tony Zorc, Accounting Seed CEO. "Students need to be able to adapt to e-learning right now, and given Accounting Seed's deep connection to and support of technology, we, as a company, felt it was our duty and honor to serve these communities in need."
First, the nonprofit is tackling California where more than 6 million students have had schools close due to COVID-19. They hope to grow their support to serve other locations such as Michigan and Maryland.
"When schools shut down in preparation to switch to distance learning, my heart sank when I thought about how many students would struggle. This isn't a new problem, but it's one that can no longer be ignored given mandatory remote education. I connected with some friends who work for Google, Salesforce, and Box who were also passionate about equity in education, and we put Devices for Students in motion," said Brigitte Clark, Teacher at Cupertino Middle School and Co-founder of Devices for Students.
As part of this partnership, Accounting Seed donated its complete accounting solution to the cause to help Devices for Students manage donors, donations and their overall financial data.
"Accounting Seed is a highly regarded accounting system." said Jay Pettigrew, Regional Vice President of Sales at Salesforce and Co-founder of Devices for Students. "The solution's ability to streamline finances and give us real-time visibility is key to helping us grow support for our mission. We are so grateful they were able to donate their app quickly."
Other partners among Accounting Seed include Verizon, Best Buy, Port53, and more.
"With the help of the community and top tier companies, like Accounting Seed, we can enable California students, regardless of socioeconomic status, to have access to the same online learning opportunities," said Clark.
