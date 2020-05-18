SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Salesforce was evaluated for its Salesforce for Marketing Cloud.
"Today, people expect companies to speak to them with the right message, in the right tone, at the right time," said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud, Salesforce. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows marketers to know their customers, personalize every interaction in real-time, engage with them across all marketing channels, as well as commerce, service, and sales, and then analyze performance to optimize for success."
According to Gartner, "The multichannel marketing hub (MMH) [is] a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, digital advertising and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers and leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the leading digital marketing solution. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Customer 360, marketers can know more about their customers with powerful data management and analytics, personalize every customer engagement with Einstein and create real-time marketing campaigns across email, mobile, social, digital advertising and more.
