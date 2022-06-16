SalesFuel CEO C. Lee Smith has been named by Selling Power for the third time in a row as one of its Leading Sales Consultants 2022. Selling Power also recognized SalesFuel for the fourth year in a row as one of the Top 5 Sales Enablement Vendors in 2022.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a streak both CEO and company hope to keep going for years to come, SalesFuel is proud to announce its CEO, C. Lee Smith, has been named by Selling Power for the third time in a row as one of its Leading Sales Consultants 2022. Selling Power also recognized SalesFuel for the fourth year in a row as one of the Top 5 Sales Enablement Vendors in 2022.
Selling Power names its consultants every other year and the vendors are named annually. SalesFuel's SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence provides thousands of sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. The platforms leverage data and critical insights that empower executives, sales managers, recruiters, and their teams to attract a higher level of talent and clientele.
Smith, an expert in sales credibility, sales hiring and pre-call research, is just one of ten consultants named to Selling Power's list of sales consultants in 2022. He was previously named to the list in 2018 and 2020. The list highlights consultants who have expertise in sales training, sales process, sales coaching, sales strategy, and pricing.
"It's a privilege to be named to the 2022 list of Leading Sales Consultants, and I'm proud of our team for again achieving the 'Top Sales Enablement Vendor' designation," says SalesFuel CEO C. Lee Smith. "It's an exciting time at SalesFuel, with new product offerings launched in 2022, so this recognition is very important to us and our stakeholders. Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, we all worked hard to offer customers our best counsel and solutions during these past months and are excited to help our customers make 2022 a huge year for sales."
"Our Leading Sales Consultants list recognizes consultants who have expertise in sales training, sales process, sales coaching, sales strategy, pricing, and more. C. Lee Smith offers well-honed expertise in all these areas, and we're happy to include him and SalesFuel in the 2022 groups," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power, Inc.
C. Lee Smith is one of the country's foremost experts on developing high-performing sales teams. A Certified Behavioral Analyst, he has more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales management. He created AdMall®, the nation's leading provider of consultative sales intelligence, and TeamTrait™, which uses psychometric assessments to identify high-potential sales candidates and evaluate an organization's current team strengths, weaknesses and job fit. Lee is the author of "SalesCred: How Buyers Qualify Sellers" and "Hire Smarter, Sell More!", a dynamic keynote speaker, C-Suite Network Advisor and co-host of the Manage Smarter™ podcast.
Selling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981.
See the entire list of Leading Sales Consultants for 2022 here: https://bit.ly/3dDPyug
About SalesFuel®:
SalesFuel's SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence provides thousands of sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our platforms leverage data and critical insights that empower executives, sales managers, recruiters, and their teams to attract a higher level of talent and clientele.
We believe that business today must be data-driven, adaptive, caring, and consultative. It is all about intelligence – the vital information you cannot find in a Google or LinkedIn search. But it is also about knowing how to leverage that intelligence into productivity – and our team of sales, marketing and management strategists is here to guide you every step of the way.
Our portfolio of sales solutions includes:
SalesCred App – The SalesCred mobile app helps sales professionals earn trust with buyers by improving their credibility, mindset, sales skills, and pre-call research. The app is free for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.
AdMall® – Providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales, AdMall makes selling easier, improves marketing results and quickly generates return-on-investment.
TeamTrait™ – Uses psychometric assessments to analyze the behavioral traits and business acumen of candidates, current team members and sales teams. TeamTrait equips managers with the data to: identify high-potential candidates; evaluate a team's strengths, weaknesses and job fit; build high-performing teams; pinpoint professional development needs; and retain talent.
Sales Manager Training – The online sales manager training course every sales manager needs to immediately increase effectiveness and drive sales growth.
Named as one of the Top 5 Sales Enablement Vendors for 2022 by Selling Power Magazine, SalesFuel was founded by C. Lee Smith in Columbus, Ohio in 1989 with a simple objective: Sales are the revenue engine of your company; we provide the fuel. C. Lee Smith is also named for 2022 by Selling Power as a Leading Sales Consultant. Lee is also the author of the Amazon International bestseller "Hire Smarter, Sell More!"
For more information, please visit https://salesfuel.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/sales-fuel/.
