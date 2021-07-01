ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced its acquisition of InStereo, a fast-growing strategy consulting firm that helps enterprises leverage technology to build best-in-class buyer experiences for their customers. The acquisition brings deep expertise for guiding SalesLoft's customers through their sales transformation initiatives, with a unique focus on buyer experiences.
"At SalesLoft, our goal isn't to just sell software, it's to help our customers exceed their revenue goals," said Steve Goldberg, Chief Revenue Officer at SalesLoft. "Too many times software companies focus on features and technology, not the success of their customers. InStereo shares our passion for helping our customers get the outcomes they're looking for. We're thrilled to welcome InStereo to the team."
Since becoming one of SalesLoft's first partners in 2018, InStereo has delivered more than 150 successful customer engagements to companies across industries and geographies, including 3M, Cargill, and Pegasystems.
"We've worked with many technology companies and the people at SalesLoft are different. They share our passion to help customers not just implement software, but to help guide them to get the results they are looking for," said Bill Galfano, Co-Founder and CEO of InStereo. "By joining SalesLoft, we can help more revenue leaders engage with their buyers in meaningful ways by using our proven methodology with the best sales engagement technology on the market."
"This past year we tripled our investment into our alliance organization and programs because empowering our partners leads to success for our customers," said Rob Forman, President and Co-founder of SalesLoft. "InStereo leveraged the power of our partnership and consistently drove incredible outcomes for our mutual customers."
The acquisition comes on the heels of a year of major growth for SalesLoft and aligns directly with its outcomes-focused innovation roadmap. In addition to $100M of funding and $1.1B valuation in January, the company has continued to deliver on its product roadmap of cross-product innovations between Cadences, Conversations and Deals with the launch of Outcomes Dashboard, Cadence Outcomes, and Deal Engagement Score, all in 2021. The company has also accomplished:
- #1 Ranking Sales Engagement provider on G2 for 10 consecutive quarters
- Leadership in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement
- 3 x #1 Best Place to Work in Atlanta
- #7 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list
- Recognized by Fortune as a Great Place to Work
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the global provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers.
