ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced a front-end integration with 6sense, the leading Account Engagement Platform. Now, the 6sense Sales Intelligence module, and all of its insights, are available directly from the Account and Person Profile pages in SalesLoft, where sellers work every day.
"This new integration brings buyer and account-based sales intelligence from 6sense directly into SalesLoft's platform. Reps no longer have to toggle between multiple tools to view critical buyer insights and act on them," said Nate Remmes, EVP Commercial Business at SalesLoft. "The integration saves sellers time and equips them with the insights they need to close more deals."
Through this new integration, reps can quickly add contacts to a Cadence in SalesLoft or from 6sense Sales Intelligence in CRM, and then act on those insights in SalesLoft, personalizing their messaging based on 6sense buyer insights. With 6sense and SalesLoft, users can also:
- Proactively engage buyers: 6sense tells reps where accounts are on the buying journey, how and when they have engaged, and what to do next to increase engagement.
- Prioritize the best accounts: 6sense identifies which accounts are the strongest fit for businesses and uncovers the topics they care about the most.
- Engage the entire buying committee: Quickly identify key buyers within a target account and engage them based on their personas and buyer intent signals.
- Maintain focus: Sellers can execute automated, personalized Cadence steps to help scale their presence with buyers and remain focused on their accounts.
"Through this new integration with SalesLoft, we are making it easier for sellers to access 6sense's critical insights to help sellers tactfully engage with their target buyers, and ultimately sell better, " said Latané Conant, Chief Market Officer at 6sense. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SalesLoft and our joint mission to help sellers achieve predictable revenue growth."
"This was the one missing piece to the puzzle for our SDR team," said Cay Gliebe, SVP Marketing and Product Management at OneSource Virtual. "This integration makes SalesLoft a one-stop shop where reps can quickly take action on 6sense Qualified Accounts (6QAs), making the selling process more seamless than ever."
This exciting innovation comes on the heels of SalesLoft's launch of the industry-first Deal Engagement Score, which utilizes machine learning to offer frontline managers a powerful, quantitative, and unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of more than 30 data elements captured across Cadence, Conversations, and Deals.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.
About 6sense
The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Learn more at http://www.6sense.com.
