ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesloft, the provider of the world's most complete sales engagement platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, giving the company a multi-billion dollar valuation and capital and partnership to accelerate its strong performance and continued strong growth trajectory.
Since its founding in 2011, Salesloft has always focused on the needs of the seller and leading sales teams. The newly launched Modern Revenue Workspace™ leverages the company's existing products with new integrated workflows, providing sales representatives with the critical tools they need for digital selling all in one seamless solution. Furthermore, recently released AI-driven capabilities connect buyer intent, sentiment and sellers' ability to take action in critical communications channels like email, with functionality for phone and video meetings coming in the future.
"From day one, Salesloft's vision has been to help sellers more successfully engage with and serve their buyers," said Kyle Porter, CEO and founder of Salesloft. "This investment is a huge milestone in Salesloft's journey to becoming the most loved brand in sales technology. It gives us the resources we need to continue serving our amazing customers, while innovating solutions to solve the complex challenges faced by sellers."
The future of sales has always been digital, and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift for organizations of all types and sizes across the globe. With sales reps becoming part of an increasingly distributed workforce, the demand for tools and technology that make the remote selling experience as seamless and efficient as possible have grown exponentially. Salesloft was first to release the most comprehensive sales engagement platform on the market in 2021 and throughout the pandemic has continued to innovate and provide sellers with tools to drive efficiency through an integrated solution. The partnership with Vista will speed Salesloft's ability to capture this larger market by furthering its competitive advantage with enhanced product innovation and international expansion beyond North America, particularly in Europe
Salesloft was the first sales engagement solution to enter the European market and most recently launched a data center in Germany to accommodate triple digit growth in the region. This new investment from Vista will help further support Salesloft's goal to expand into new geographic markets and provide unique product capabilities and support for local customers.
"Vista is proud to be a preferred partner for founders of fast-growing, high-performing, high-potential companies and we are excited to work with Kyle and the Salesloft team," said Monti Saroya, co-head of the Flagship Fund and senior managing director at Vista. "Salesloft has built an incredible enterprise software platform that provides tangible ROI by empowering sales teams and managers to increase productivity and we are excited to bring our decades of enterprise software experience to help Salesloft further fuel its growth trajectory and global expansion."
Vista's investment comes on the heels of significant market momentum for Salesloft, having surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue in early summer 2021 and with 50% annual growth. The company was recently recognized as one of Battery Venture's 25 Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies To Work For, and has been a winner of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the past five years in a row. As part of the transaction, Vista will join the Salesloft board.
Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Salesloft. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista.
About Salesloft
Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.
