ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced Deal Engagement Score. This new machine-learning capability gives frontline managers an unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of over 30 data elements captured across Cadence, Conversations, and Deals.
Deal Engagement Score not only scores an opportunity, it provides recommendations and an explanation for why a deal's score is what it is. Sales managers can identify and diagnose issues and take action to get more deals closed. The machine learning model continuously learns and gives more impactful deal recommendations over time.
"It's not enough to have just a Cadence product," said Frank Dale, SVP of Product Development at SalesLoft. "With Cadence, Conversations, and Deals on one platform, we collect data across the full buying cycle, from the first email, every call, meeting, and communication, through to deal closure and renewal. Only SalesLoft can analyze all of this data to predict revenue outcomes. No other Sales Engagement provider can offer this."
"I am excited to use the Deal Engagement Score," said Eric Sparks, Director of Inside Sales at OneCause. "I love the explanation of the score as it helps our reps think differently about each of their deals, and ultimately will help me guide more of my reps to quota attainment."
SalesLoft also announced two new features, Cadence Step Analytics and Pre-Built Cadence Frameworks. Cadence Step Analytics shows revenue leaders the results of specific steps within Cadences. They can then replicate the steps that have high conversion rates within other Cadences.
SalesLoft's Pre-Built Cadence Frameworks is a library of Cadence frameworks built on best practices SalesLoft developed while powering millions of positive sales interactions and the experiences of top performing teams.
"Our Data Science team analyzed more than 120 million Cadence interactions in 2020, which revealed that multi-touch Cadences are about three times more effective than single touch. Omni-channel Cadences are around five times more effective than single channel," continued Dale. "Our customers can replicate proven sales engagement patterns and ensure their Cadences are optimized for best results."
SalesLoft continues to innovate on Cadences with open APIs that allow for the import of Cadences and content from partners like REGIE. "I am super excited about the REGIE native integration with SalesLoft which makes it even easier to build high-performing Cadences in a matter of minutes," said Matt Millen, CEO of REGIE. "Solving today's content challenges for the modern seller, REGIE builds your inbound, outbound, and follow-up cadences allowing you to maximize your productivity while taking the guesswork out of your content creation."
