ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced it has been recognized with three 2021 Top Rated Awards, based entirely on customer feedback. SalesLoft won in the Sales Acceleration, Sales Email Tracking, and Sales Engagement categories.
With more than 450 validated reviews and a trScore of 8.4, SalesLoft is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a top player in the Sales Engagement software category.
"These awards are based solely on feedback from SalesLoft's customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "SalesLoft reviewers on TrustRadius love the platform's easy-to-use and intuitive interface, integration with Salesforce and other CRM systems, and analytics capabilities."
"At SalesLoft, our goal is and always will be to help our customers succeed," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of SalesLoft. "Helping our customers win is our top priority, so we are very proud of this tremendous recognition."
Check out this verified user's perspective on what makes SalesLoft special:
- "Very tight integrations make Salesloft incredibly valuable."
- "I cannot imagine doing my job without it at this point."
- "...Conversation intelligence has been a pretty cool feature. I take these call recordings and tend to review them to make sure I am not missing anything in my follow up, and to substantiate the notes I took during the call. Important for AE's to hear the conversation between the prospect and SDR as well." - TrustRadius Review
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.
This recognition by TrustRadius comes after the company announced Deal Engagement Score, a machine-learning capability that gives frontline managers an unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of over 30 data elements captured across Cadence, Conversations, and Deals. SalesLoft also announced two new innovative features to its platform, Cadence Step Analytics and Pre-Built Cadence Frameworks, to optimize their customers' sales engagement patterns.
Read more reviews from SalesLoft users or leave your own review on the TrustRadius SalesLoft reviews page here. Learn more about SalesLoft's industry leading customer satisfaction here.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Media Contact
Maggy McGloin, Kickstand Communications for SalesLoft, 804-512-7245, salesloft@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE SalesLoft