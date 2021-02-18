DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesmsg, provider of the popular two-way business text messaging platform for sales, marketing, and support professionals, today announced the release of a new Salesmsg integration for ActiveCampaign automations.
ActiveCampaign users can now text enable their account in seconds, create text messages natively inside automations, and never switch tabs to send and receive texts using the Chrome Browser Extension!
"No one ever said, 'I love managing multiple platforms to get one thing done.' Managing a bunch of systems is a pain," said Chris Brisson, Founder and CEO of Salesmsg. "This new feature keeps it simple. Connect Salesmsg, create your ActiveCampaign automation, add your texts, and manage everything in one place."
How The SMS integration for ActiveCampaign Works.
Integrating Salesmsg with ActiveCampaign takes less than one minute.
Once integration is complete, ActiveCampaign users can now add text messages to any automation by selecting Salesmsg from the menu of "Actions" under "CX Apps".
Users can now write messages, choose the send number, and set the action trigger, such as tags being added or removed.
Users can now read and respond to all incoming text messages while inside of ActiveCampaign after installing the Salesmsg Chrome Extension for the "All In One" experience.
About Salesmsg
Founded on the belief that "conversations are good for business" Salesmsg recognized the response rate of email, phone calls, and voicemail decline, while text messaging increased. It became clear based on how leads and customers wanted to communicate, sales, marketing, and support professionals needed SMS as the better way to connect. Since 2017 Salesmsg has supported these professionals through the development of new CRM integrations and new features that improve lead conversion and sales, decrease appointment no-shows, and the eliminate technical complexity and management of managing multiple platforms.
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.
Media Contact
Chris Brisson, Salesmsg, +1 (310) 356-0149, ceo@salesmessage.com
SOURCE Salesmsg