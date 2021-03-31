CARLSBAD, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now with more than 10,000 downloads, "Salivary Bioscience - Foundations of Interdisciplinary Saliva Research and Applications", from Springer, continues to enrich perspectives as the first comprehensive overview of the rapidly advancing field of interdisciplinary salivary bioscience. Presenting an in-depth overview of salivary bioscience at its core, "Foundations of Interdisciplinary Saliva Research and Applications" provides over 80 prominent researchers' expertise in major scientific fields covering the use of saliva in both medical and non-medical fields, serving as a comprehensive reference guide for the collection, analysis, and advanced statistical methods for high-value interpretations of salivary data.
Salimetrics Online Bioscience Workshops expand on "Foundations of Interdisciplinary Saliva Research and Applications" by translating key points into practical steps. "If there is one comprehensive takeaway from the book, it is the utility of our workshops," says Supriya Gaitonde, Salimetrics Associate Director of Technical Applications, Workshop Instructor, and Co-Author of Chapter 11 on assay methods and quality requirements for salivary diagnostics. "Sometimes it's hard to keep up with the latest knowledge, so having a principal source can serve as a proper reference for anyone working with or considering saliva as a biospecimen."
Salimetrics workshops present attendees with technical advice on saliva collection, handling, transport and storage, and also includes important considerations that researchers should be aware of when designing a study. "Using each chapter in the Foundations' guide, our workshops highlight the advantages and challenges associated with saliva research in real-world settings, policies, and gaps found in salivary bioscience research across different industries, further defining a roadmap for advancing the science of saliva," says Steve Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics Chief Scientific Officer and co-author of Chapter 11 on assay methods and quality requirements for salivary diagnostics. Researchers can confidently design studies around high-impact concepts, based on compliance with and application of the latest knowledge. "While knowledge from many saliva-based publications and clinical trials is currently being translated into potential diagnostic applications, Salimetrics and the 'Foundations of Interdisciplinary Saliva Research and Applications' book provide researchers with critical background knowledge that will allow investigators to minimize variability and maximize the utility of oral fluid as a diagnostic specimen for use by clinicians and researchers worldwide," says Dr. Granger.
"Questions are now being answered with saliva as the sample type that could not have been answered using traditional biological specimens," says Dr. Gaitonde. With the simplicity and non-invasive nature of saliva collection, new applications for saliva are being developed in a variety of fields including pediatrics, dentistry, infectious diseases, neuroscience, psychology, animal welfare, and precision medicine. The ease and minimally invasive nature by which saliva can be collected with the proper collection devices affords researchers the ability to study participants in both laboratory and real-world settings. Study design can further be enhanced through multi-point sampling with modern collection devices while minimizing participant burden. These efforts further enable researchers to document intra-individual variation that cannot be measured through other biological specimen types.
