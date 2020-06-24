BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced that they have been named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's June 2020 report Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce.
The report states, "Whether your primary market is B2B or B2C, the digital world creates ever-increasing expectations for convenience and usability across myriad channels. Meeting customer expectations requires vigilance and powerful tools that offer both leading-edge user experiences and unerring consistency across all available customer channels."
Consumers today discover, engage with, and buy from brands through their own unique set of digital channels and touchpoints. To convert those consumers into new and loyal consumers, brand manufacturers must be able to consistently offer an accurate, complete and engaging experience on every one of those channels. Additionally, they must be able to use data to quickly optimize content based on changes in consumer demand. Salsify combines all of the elements that brands need to engage consumers across these channels.
"We are excited and honored to be named a Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce by Gartner," said Julie Marobella, executive vice president of product management at Salsify. "We believe this recognition validates Salsfy's leadership in managing and optimizing product content across many varied digital channels, allowing both B2C and B2B brands to operate with maximum agility and effectiveness to consistently exceed consumer expectations."
