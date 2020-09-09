BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today named Mike Milburn as President. Reporting into CEO Jason Purcell, Milburn will lead all customer and go-to-market operations for Salsify worldwide.
Milburn was most recently Chief Customer Officer at Salesforce, leading the growth and success of the largest Salesforce customers. In his almost 15-year career at Salesforce, he held several leadership positions, including GM/SVP Service Cloud, COO Service Cloud, and VP Strategic Alliances & Partnerships. As one of the founding members of the Service Cloud (launched in 2009), Milburn was part of the business that reported a near-$4.5 billion annual subscription revenue business at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
"Mike personifies everything that continues to make Salesforce the paradigm of the SaaS industry, specifically a fanatical focus on customer success which in turns drives consistent growth and market share," said Purcell. "We are incredibly excited to take advantage of his experiences at Salesforce--ranging from international operations to instituting world-class customer support and services that scale--as we continue our mission of helping customers drive top-line revenue through exceptional commerce experiences."
As president, Milburn will oversee the entire customer lifecycle for Salsify, including the sales, marketing, business development, and customer success organizations.
"Over the past few months, the digital shelf quickly cemented itself in my mind as a massive market opportunity. I joined Salsify because I believe the company offers quite simply the best platform available to help brands deliver exceptional and consistent commerce experiences across the digital shelf," said Milburn. "I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to drive world-class adoption and success among Salsify's customers, helping them become the inspiration for their respective industries when it comes to conducting online commerce in this new era."
Milburn's appointment comes shortly after Salsify announced the commerce experience management (CommerceXM) platform for brand manufacturers. The expanded CommerceXM platform combines Salsify's existing Product Experience Management solution (Integrated PIM, DAM & Experience Builder) with core commerce capabilities designed to enable sales both across retailer/distributor channels as well as marketplaces, social commerce, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites.
By integrating all the capabilities brands need to support and transact commerce experiences through one technology stack, Salsify CommerceXM reduces the time, cost, and interoperability issues that have hampered the ability of brands to take advantage of new sales opportunities across digital channels at scale.
