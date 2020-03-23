NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th annual SALT Las Vegas conference, which was due to take place May 19-21, 2020, has been canceled due to public health concerns over COVID-19. The wellbeing of the SALT community is our first priority, and after consulting with numerous experts, we determined cancellation is the best course of action. The event will not be re-scheduled for later this year. We look forward to hosting SALT Middle East in December and resuming SALT in the United States in 2021.
We would like to thank our amazing partners, speakers and delegates for continuing to make SALT a one-of-a-kind event and community. We would also like to thank Bellagio for its long-term partnership and look forward to working with MGM Resorts International again in the future. Those who already purchased tickets for this year's conference will receive full refunds. Please contact info@salt.org with any questions.
In addition to resuming and growing our slate of in-person events, SALT will be producing an increasing volume of value-added digital content related to investments, technology and geopolitics. SALT is also developing a proprietary technology platform to deepen connections between members of our community, which we hope to roll out later this year.
We look forward to seeing you again soon. In the meantime, stay safe.
The SALT Team
About SALT
SALT is a global thought leadership forum fostering collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology and geopolitics. The flagship annual SALT Las Vegas conference brings together around 2,000 of the world's foremost investors, business executives and political leaders for three days of idea sharing, networking and entertainment. Last year, SALT hosted its inaugural Middle East conference in Abu Dhabi. Visit www.salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.
CONTACT:
Jami Schlicher
JConnelly
973-850-7309
jschlicher@jconnelly.com