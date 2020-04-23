WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltWorks®, the country's largest seller of gourmet sea-salt, today announced its adoption of sophisticated new B2B eCommerce tools to provide a better customer experience and fuel sales growth. Developed in partnership with B2B eCommerce innovator OroCommerce, the new platform gives SaltWorks the robust, flexible sales infrastructure required to meet its customers' diverse needs at scale.
With over $25 million in annual revenue, SaltWorks has grown nearly 30% in size in the past four years and anticipates further rapid growth in years to come — but the retailer's previous Magento sales platform wasn't meeting its needs. SaltWorks put significant resources into customizing the B2C platform to deliver the B2B functionality it required, only to learn that Magento 1 was being sunsetted. Upgrading their highly customized installation would mean going back to the drawing board, along with $750,000 or more in additional investments.
That's when SaltWorks discovered OroCommerce — an industrial-strength solution that provides specialized B2B functionality without costly customization. SaltWorks needed advanced price lists capable of handling a wide range of products and order volumes, and also the ability to split large-volume orders for delivery to multiple facilities. OroCommerce delivered such capabilities out-of-the-box, with no hassle or additional fees, while also providing built-in CRM, robust API coverage, and an open-source, cloud-based technology allowing for rapid, low-cost deployment.
"OroCommerce stood out for their professionalism and integrity — they weren't just trying to sell us a product, but instead worked to understand our needs, and partnered with us to deliver the results we needed," says Mark Zoske, SaltWorks CEO. "Thanks to OroCommerce's B2B platform, we achieved everything we needed using out-of-the-box capabilities, instead of wasting time and money jury-rigging a B2C solution to serve our needs."
Named the No. 1 B2B eCommerce platform by Frost & Sullivan, OroCommerce is used by over 100 enterprise customers and 20,000 community members worldwide. OroCommerce's unparalleled set of native B2B features allow merchants to customize and optimize the entire shopping journey for the complex B2B buying process.
"This partnership shows the value of using a dedicated B2B eCommerce platform for your digital retail needs," says Yoav Kutner, CEO at Oro, Inc. "SaltWorks sells specialist gourmet products at scale, and only OroCommerce could deliver the flexible, scalable B2B-first solution they so urgently needed."
About Oro, Inc.
Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.
About SaltWorks®
Founded in 2001, SaltWorks® is the leader in the natural salt industry with steadfast dedication to innovation, product integrity, and world-class customer service. Ranging from traditional, flavored, and smoked salts, to therapeutic bath salts, all SaltWorks products are meticulously perfected using the company's proprietary Optically Clean® Technology, guaranteed for quality and purity. With an inventory of more than six million pounds ready to ship worldwide, the company serves manufacturers, processors, and wholesale and retail customers who can order by the pound, pallet, or truckload. SaltWorks is proudly SQF certified with an excellent rating, adheres to the highest food safety certifications, and is fully HAACP and GMP accredited by NSF International. Discover the SaltWorks difference at https://seasalt.com.