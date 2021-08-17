AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies, the nation's leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on August 13, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Johnson Surveying and Mapping, Inc., a professional land surveying company located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Johnson Surveying and Mapping is a full-service professional land surveying firm serving the southeastern U.S. with licenses in Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee. They have particularly strong relationships with clients in markets that include utilities, land development, and other public sector clients, and their service offerings and location complement SAM's existing capabilities in the region and will expand SAM's project capacity, geographic footprint, and market diversity.
SAM continues to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This acquisition continues SAM's aggressive expansion, with this being SAM's eleventh acquisition in five years.
"As we continue to expand our services and capacity across the U.S., we are pleased to bring Johnson Surveying and Mapping to our team," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Their experience and reputation as a best-in-class service provider for their clients throughout northeast Florida will be a great addition to our company, and will also allow the Johnson team to deliver greater value-adding solutions to their clients."
Key Johnson staff will be joining the SAM team as part of the acquisition, including Owner Donald M. Johnson, Jr., PSM, who will continue to focus on business development and operations.
According to Johnson, "We're very excited to be joining SAM. They have a leading position for delivering innovative technology and project solutions in our industry and we look forward to bringing those advantages to our clients."
About SAM Companies
Founded in 1994, SAM has grown to become the nation's largest geospatial and construction services firm. SAM has the specialized expertise and scale to handle projects from coast to coast with unparalleled speed and responsiveness. SAM uses cutting-edge and customized technology to capture the most accurate and reliable data across all of our services including surveying, utility engineering, aerial mapping, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and construction services. We capture and deliver rich, high-resolution data, and optimize that data to meet each client's unique needs. In Florida, SAM is licensed and operates as SAM Surveying And Mapping, LLC.
