YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 changed the way businesses operate around the world. Many had to close their doors for months; some permanently. While this has led to numerous problems and challenges for business owners, one of those problems is a shortage in materials in the exterior contracting field. Sam Boak, president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc., has recently addressed how these material shortages have affected his business.
Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio serving customers from Cleveland, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in roofing, siding, insulation, gutters and sheet metal. Sam works with multiple different suppliers of materials, using only the highest quality supplies for his company.
When COVID-19 first hit in March of last year, Sam's company was considered an essential business and was allowed to remain open. However, Sam to handle emergency repairs. When it was safe for employees to return to work, strict regulations were put in place which are still being followed now. Once the business started getting back to a regular schedule, Sam started to see the changes in supply availability.
"We knew we would need to overcome some obstacles as we reopened," said Sam Boak. "Our suppliers have been incredible at communicating shortages with us as we navigate through all of this. Some of our biggest concerns have been that insulation is on allocation, meaning each contractor is scheduled materials and is given the information on what and how much they get. As for shingles, there is hope that winter will slow demand in our region, allowing the manufacturers to catch up. As of now there are color limitations on shingles, long and extended lead times on different products. These are all things we want to be completely transparent about when customers come to us with questions."
When material shortages take place, customers often don't understand why their projects are being delayed. Suppliers have to carefully fulfill orders to ensure proper allocation of materials so companies and individuals aren't paying for supplies that don't exist. Sam has been exploring options for Boak & Sons to avoid delays as much as possible.
"We are thinking outside the box to minimize disruption for our customers," said Sam Boak. "Finding and building relationships with new suppliers helps us bring our customers the same quality products they rely on from Boak & Sons. We can't promise there won't be delays due to availability, but our customers know we are minimizing those delays as much as we can."
To learn more about Sam Boak or Boak & Sons, Inc. visit http://www.boakandsons.com.
# # #
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh.
For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
Media Contact
Brianna Figley, Boak and Sons, 3307935646, Bfigley@boakandsons.com
SOURCE Boak and Sons