TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network, a pioneer in home and SMB network security, has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Wi-Fi Project Group in order to collaborate with industry peers to transform the managed Wi-Fi sector, and provide intelligent and intuitive security services.
The goal of TIP's Wi-Fi Project Group is to increase the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi ecosystem, developing disaggregated end-to-end Wi-Fi solutions which will lower the total cost of ownership and offer more diverse choice of cloud driven connectivity solutions for
to service providers and IT personnel who deploy Wi-Fi networks for SMB Enterprises, Campuses, Homes, Public Wi-Fi, among others. TIP is growing rapidly and includes industry leaders like Vodafone, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, British Telecom, Facebook and Intel and many others.
Developing a new software platform using secure software development life cycle tools and deep cybersecurity expertise is critical for market adoption and assurance in the project's security posture. SAM intends to play a substantive role in TIP's Wi-Fi Project Group and plan to lead the open software AP security effort relying on SAM's extensive embedded security expertise and field experience.
SAM will additionally provide direction for the development of APIs and specifications to facilitate enterprise-grade security services through cloud-managed SDK, and will contribute code to enable this functionality. This will pave the way for security vendors to provide intelligent plug & play cloud-based security services to SMB, campus, and enterprise networks with SAM's solution, upon GA.
About Telecom Infra Project
Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Founded in 2016 by Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Facebook, Nokia and SK Telecom, TIP has grown into a diverse membership that includes hundreds of member companies - from service providers and technology partners, to system integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. Read more: www.telecominfraproject.com
About SAM
SAM Seamless Network provides a software-only cybersecurity solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform, and is designed to protect unmanaged networks such as homes & SMBs, by securing the gateway and all connected devices. SAM is capable of studying the behavior of a single network of fragmented devices, and creating a customized protection in real-time using its unique device and IoT-driven threat intelligence. Installed remotely on all existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security, data insights, network management and content control tools. Read more: www.securingsam.com
